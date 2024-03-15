He Was Near Tears Waiting For A Family — Then Everything Changed

When Brian arrived at the Pennsylvania SPCA back in October 2023, the friendly orange cat immediately began making friends. At the time, Brian was dealing with some health issues and needed surgery to fix an eye condition. Once fully recovered, Brian made his way to the SPCA’s adoption area. He was ready to find his family.

“I met him shortly after the surgery,” Pennsylvania SPCA social media coordinator Sarah Brown told The Dodo. “Though he was quiet while healing, he was so gentle and seemed hopeful. It was almost as if he knew his life was just beginning.”

But as the months went by with no interest from adopters, Brian’s personality began to change. The cat who once loved munching on treats and begging for pets now spent his days sulking in the corner of his kennel.

“When offered a treat, he would lift his head up and sniff the air but just lay it back down,” Brown said. “It was as if he had lost all hope, and it was truly heartbreaking.”