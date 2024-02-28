He Was Dumped By The River With All His Possessions — Now He Has The Biggest Smile

Gazing out over the riverbank in McCurdy Park, a confused dog named Corn Flakes recently found himself wondering where to turn. It was a bright winter day in Michigan, the sun sparkled off the bubbling water, but Corn Flakes couldn’t enjoy it. The brown and white pup had just been abandoned by the river with all his things — a crate, toys, blankets and two bags of food, all scattered like litter over the grass. Now, he was all alone. When a passerby noticed Corn Flakes running loose, they quickly contained him in his crate, then called the local sheriff’s office for help.

Facebook/Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office

When Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office deputy Kirt Stechschulte arrived at the riverside, he was careful to approach Corn Flakes slowly. Stechschulte heard that the pup was unfriendly and standoffish. However, face to face with Corn Flakes, Stechschulte realized the pittie mix was actually a big softy. “When I approached the dog, he was wagging his tail and started to roll over,” Stechschulte told The Dodo. “When I put a tether on the dog, he became very excited and was very friendly toward me. My thought was he was just scared when he was approached at first.” Stechschulte took Corn Flakes to Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter. Safe in a warm bed with plenty of food and water, Corn Flakes could finally decompress.

Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office

Since his rescue, goofy Corn Flakes has been relearning how to be a good boy. The 10-month-old dog is now looking for a new home, one with people who are excited to exercise with him and help him learn to control his impulses. “He comes on pretty strong sometimes, so a tolerant friend would be best,” one animal advocate wrote in a Facebook post about Corn Flakes. “He's been through a lot, so we're hoping there's a family out there with the patience and sense of humor he needs to be his best self!”

No matter how long it takes, understanding rescuers are prepared to give Corn Flakes all the love he needs while he waits for the right people to come along. Rest assured, Corn Flakes doesn’t have to worry about making it on his own ever again.

If you're interested in adopting Corn Flakes, call Ingham County Animal Control And Shelter at (517) 676-8370.