Hawk Looks Up To The Sky And Realizes That He's Not Going To Win This Fight

The other day, Todd Whittekiend was driving near his home in California when he happened upon the scene of a life-or-death struggle between would-be predator and would-be prey.

There, on the sidewalk near a busy road, a red-tailed hawk stood poised with a crow in his grasp. The crow, seemingly overpowered by the hawk, looked to have stood little chance of surviving the attack. But lucky for her, she was not alone.

As Whittekiend looked on, more than a dozen other crows appeared — swarming and cawing at the sight of their companion in trouble. They’d come to intervene.

And, as video of the moment shows, those ebony-feathered heroes' reaction ultimately saved the day: