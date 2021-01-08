2 min read Hawk Just Can't Understand Why This 'Duck' Isn't Afraid Of Him So confused 😂

Chances are, this handsome hawk never imagined his role as apex predator could ever be questioned — carrying on in confidence that his supremacy would always go unrivaled. But then he met his match.

YouTube/Garybob

One day, while out and about in search of a meal, the hawk spotted something he couldn't resist. There, resting in a patch of grass, was literally a sitting duck, seemingly oblivious to the hungry hawk’s approach. What the hawk didn’t realize, of course, was that the duck was actually just a decoy figurine. And it wouldn’t be so easily intimidated. YouTube user Garybob watched as an unusual little standoff unfolded: