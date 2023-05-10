Guys Spot A Super Chunky Snapping Turtle Sunning His Rump At The River

The other day, J. Santore and a friend were kayaking up the Chicago River when something caught their eyes.

There, perched atop a patch of land in the middle of the water was a massive snapping turtle. Truth is, he was pretty hard to miss.

Moving in for a closer look, Santore got a better peek at the turtle’s exquisitely plump physique — his pudgy posterior being warmed beneath the bright springtime sun. “[He] had to have been a 60-pound snapping turtle,” Santore told The Dodo. The turtle was so robust, in fact, that it almost appeared he was wearing a shell at least a few sizes too small. Here’s footage from the turtle sighting, including Santore's colorful commentary:

Santore was kind enough to pepper the turtle with plenty of body-positive affirmations, but that was actually more of a detour from what had brought him out to the river that day.