2 min read Guys Spot A Giant Anaconda Crossing The Road And Realize She's Not Alone OMG 😲

Last month, while traveling through a jungle in Brazil, a group of veterinary students happened upon an unexpected kind of roadblock. There, spanning the dirt track in front of them, was an enormous anaconda — and she wasn't alone.

Antônio Stábile dos Santos, who was among the students who stopped, estimated the female snake to be about 20 feet long. Moving closer, he noticed that there were several other smaller anacondas following her. Santos later came to learn that those smaller snakes were likely males — hopeful suitors all vying for their much larger counterpart's romantic attention. But as you'll see, she didn't appear too interested:

It was an impressive sight, to say the least. But Santos and the other students weren't the only ones forced to wait for the snakes to cross. A lizard, too, had stopped in his tracks on the roadside — happy, no doubt, that the snakes had other things on their minds.

Antônio Stábile dos Santos