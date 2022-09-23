Guy Who ‘Wasn’t A Cat Person’ Changes His Mind When Kitten Follows Him Home

When Alexis Lin first met her now husband, Kris Kempf, he had one big flaw — he wasn’t a cat person. “I don’t think he hated cats, he just didn’t care for them or prefer them the way he preferred dogs,” Lin told The Dodo.

As time went on, though, that started to change. Lin had two cats when she met Kempf, and slowly but surely, they helped him open up his heart to all felines. Now, he absolutely loves cats, and even helps rescue them. Recently, Kempf was out for a run with the couple’s son, and while they were gone, Lin received a remarkable text.

“He said they ran [past] a bush, and suddenly this little thing came running out behind them, onto the street, and was screaming at them,” Lin said. “He slowly approached the kitten, it didn’t run away, kept meowing and walked towards them.” The man who wasn’t a cat person was now texting his wife about a tiny abandoned kitten, and she knew exactly how to respond.

“I knew we had to at least try to help it,” Lin said. “So I told Kris to bring it home and we’ll go pick up some supplies to nurse it to health.”

Kempf did as he was told and took the little kitten home, and together the couple worked to get him cleaned up and settled in. He seems very content and grateful now that he’s safe and is fitting in well with the family. Since the couple already has several pets, a son and a baby on the way, they’re not sure if they can keep him, but either way, they’ll make sure he finds the best forever home.

In the past, Kempf may not have texted his wife about the kitten with such excitement, and it just goes to show that he’s now a true cat guy.