Guy Walking Through Orchard Stops Short When He Sees Ball Of Fur Tangled In Net

Alone and soaking wet, a grey-headed flying fox recently found himself in a sticky situation. The young wayward bat, later named Jonah, had been traveling when he accidentally got stuck in a piece of illegal fruit netting. Luckily for Jonah, someone on the property noticed his shivering figure clinging to the net and contacted Wildlife Victoria for help. “I accepted the rescue case and quickly gathered my rescue equipment,” rescuer Sean Vintin told The Dodo.

Facebook/JABS Joey and Bat Sanctuary

Arriving at the scene, Vintin almost couldn’t believe his eyes. “I was surprised at how small Jonah was,” Vintin said. “I wasn’t expecting a lone pup … He was barely moving, but still fighting for his life.” Gingerly, Vintin began untangling Jonah from the green netting. “Jonah’s weakened state made the rescue relatively easy,” Vintin said. “I carefully cut the netting around him using scissors, folded him into a bat wrap to mimic the safety of his mother’s wings, and placed him in a carrier before removing the remainder of the illegal netting from the fruit tree.” Vintin took Jonah to Joey and Bat Sanctuary Melbourne, where experts were ready to help him recover. In no time, Jonah was relaxing and gaining his strength. “Jonah has settled very well into care,” Vintin said. “He loves to spend time on my shoulder or chest after his 6 a.m. bottle.”