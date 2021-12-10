Guy Walking Down Road Spots The Most Enormous Snake

Mateus Henrique was out for a walk near his home in Brazil the other day when he happened upon a jaw-dropping kind of roadblock. There, stretching out before him, was an enormous anaconda. “My reaction was one of surprise,” Henrique told The Dodo. “I did not expect to come across her there.”

Dodo Shows Wild Hearts

Henrique was stunned to have crossed paths with such a massive snake. The massive snake, meanwhile, wasn't concerned in the slightest about him. "She was very calm," Henrique said. "When she noticed my presence, she didn't care much and was very calm." The snake just kept slithering her way across the road, even as Henrique got close.