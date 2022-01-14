Guy Wakes Up To Find A Little Intruder Running Around His Bedroom

John Zou was asleep in his home in London when he was woken up around 5 one morning to the sound of something running around his bedroom. At first, he thought the culprit might be a rat or a mouse. Instead, he found someone much more unexpected. A sugar glider.

“I didn’t know it was a sugar glider, so I sent photos to some friends and they helped me to identify it,” Zou said in a press release. Zou had left a window open, so he assumed the little guy had gotten in that way. Sugar gliders are native to Australia, New Guinea and parts of Indonesia, so it’s likely that he was someone’s pet who either got out or was abandoned.

Zou contacted the RSPCA to come and collect the very lost sugar glider. While he waited for someone to come, he spent time with his new friend, letting him roam around his apartment and snack on some fruit. The sugar glider had a blast exploring and posing for photos, and while it wasn’t what Zou had expected to be doing at 5 a.m., he seemed to have a pretty good time.

The sugar glider definitely bonded with Zou while they waited together for the RSPCA, and it’s clear that the little guy picked the right apartment to wander into. Finally, RSPCA inspector Francesca Tambini arrived to get the sugar glider and take him to a specialist who could properly care for him. Zou was sad to see his new friend go, but was glad he was off to get the care he needed.

“Sugar gliders look incredibly cute, and this little guy is adorable,” Tambini said in a press release. “It’s easy to see why people might be tempted to buy them as pets, but we would urge them to reconsider; these animals need very specialist care and we don’t believe they are suitable as pets … Unfortunately, we do see these sorts of animals being abandoned from time to time when their owners [realize] how difficult it is to meet their needs in a household environment.”

RSPCA