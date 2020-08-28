3 min read Guy Takes The Shirt Off His Back And Gives It To A Cold Stray Dog "I rarely post anything ... but it deserves to be shared" ❤️

To some, it may seem like just a small gesture. But there’s no doubt that it meant the world to this cold, lonely pup.

Fernando Gabriel

The other day, Fernando Gabriel and his brother, Felipe, were about to ride the subway in São Paulo, Brazil. When Felipe went to purchase the tickets, however, someone caught his eye. “He saw a dog shivering in the cold,” Gabriel told The Dodo. "It was the coldest day of the year." Yet, as Gabriel looked on puzzled, his brother began to undress.

“I noticed my brother taking his backpack off his back and started filming,” Gabriel said. “He continued. He took off his jacket, sweatshirt and put his shirt on the puppy who was very cold. He did it spontaneously. It was very moving.” Here’s that moment on video:

Felipe wasn't expecting anyone to notice that act of kindness, but his brother's video has since gone viral. "I rarely post anything to my feed," Gabriel later wrote. "But it deserves to be shared." Turns out, the shirt he gave the dog was actually one of his favorites, to which Felipe said: "It looks better on him."

Fernando Gabriel