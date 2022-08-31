Guy Takes Photo Of Beautiful View And Captures A Surprisingly Mystical Animal

When Brendan Lang was home visiting his family in New Zealand with his partner, he decided he wanted to take in the gorgeous scenery all around him, and hopefully capture some great photos in the process. They were walking along a cliff with views of the ocean and a lighthouse, and Lang decided that this was his chance.

“When I took this photo I was going for a shot of the cliffs and ocean, as I love the ruggedness of the area, whilst also capturing the lighthouse,” Lang told The Dodo.

Lang snapped a bunch of other pictures throughout the day and didn’t take a look at them all until later. He was scrolling through what he’d captured — and was shocked when he came across the photo with the lighthouse.