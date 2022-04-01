Guy Surprises Dog By Dressing Up As His Favorite Toy

Meet Charlie — a supremely sweet pup who knows exactly what he likes.

Sure, Charlie has other toys he can play with anytime he chooses. But, inevitably, it’s always the plush duck, named Mr. Quackers, that he chooses to spend his time with.

“I noticed he would take it wherever he went and even slept with it at night,” Alicia, Charlie’s owner, told The Dodo. “I had never seen him act this way with a stuffed toy before.”

The two are pretty much inseparable.