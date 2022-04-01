Guy Surprises Dog By Dressing Up As His Favorite Toy

He'll never forget the day Mr. Quackers came to life.

By Stephen Messenger

Published on 4/1/2022 at 5:15 PM

Meet Charlie — a supremely sweet pup who knows exactly what he likes.

He likes his stuffed duck. A lot.

Charlie The Golden

Sure, Charlie has other toys he can play with anytime he chooses. But, inevitably, it’s always the plush duck, named Mr. Quackers, that he chooses to spend his time with.

“I noticed he would take it wherever he went and even slept with it at night,” Alicia, Charlie’s owner, told The Dodo. “I had never seen him act this way with a stuffed toy before.”

The two are pretty much inseparable.

Charlie The Golden

Seeing just how in love the pup is with the duck, Alicia and her husband thought it would be fun to plan a special surprise for him — by arranging a visit from an oversized and fully animated version of Mr. Quackers.

Alicia’s husband played the part, having found a perfect Mr. Quackers costume randomly at the store.

Upon meeting his favorite toy come to life, Charlie was overjoyed.

"It couldn’t have went any better!" Alicia said. "Soon as Charlie saw the life-size Mr. Quackers, his tail started wagging so fast, his entire body was moving."

It was a moment to remember.

Charlie The Golden

Charlie, no doubt, would have remained content had his favorite toy never come to life. But for his owners, seeing just how happy it made him to meet Mr. Quackers face-to-face made it all worthwhile.

Keep up with Charlie's latest adventures by following him on Instagram.

