Guy Stops To Rescue Kitten In The Road — And Ends Up Being Ambushed

This week, Robert Brantley was heading out after work in his car when something caught his eye. There, seemingly alone and helpless on the side of the road, was a tiny kitten. She appeared to have been abandoned. Brantley knew he had to stop — but he had no idea what would happen next.

After getting out of his car to carry the baby cat to safety, Brantley got the surprise of a lifetime. Turns out, lurking unseen in the tall brush off the road, other kittens were poising to emerge —evidently having sensed Brantley’s willingness to help them. It was the most adorable ambush.

What started off as a single kitten in need of rescue had suddenly turned into 13. Brantley was shocked, though that didn’t dim his feeling of compassion. He decided to help them all. And with that, Brantley’s car was soon full of some very grateful kittens.

Brantley drove his car full of kittens back home and allowed them to explore his backyard and meet his family. "The kids are loving on them in the meantime and we’re fattening them up!" Brantley wrote. The kittens, apparent victims of abandonment, were finally safe.

Brantley and his family certainly have their hands full, but they're far from alone. The unwitting cat dad has been documenting his experience with the kittens on social media, where countless well-wishers and cat lovers have been offering an outpouring of advice and support. "The kittens are doing great," Brantley said.

While it isn't known for certain how the kittens came to wind up all alone on the roadside, one thing is clear — they found the perfect person to help them in their time of need. And, thanks to Brantley, the kittens' future has never looked brighter. "[We're] working on getting them all a good home!" he wrote.