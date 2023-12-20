Guy Stops For 'Angry' Animal In The Road — And Winds Up Making A Friend

Recently, while traveling down a stretch of road in rural New South Wales, Australia, wildlife specialist Mick Fullerton had good reason to come to a stop. There, in the middle of the street, he'd seen a little animal at risk of being run over by a car. Fearing the worst, Fullerton decided to help her.

Approaching the dark, scaly figure, Fullerton identified the animal as an eastern shingleback skink — a large-headed species of lizard native to the region.

Fullerton meant no harm to the skink, of course, but she seemed none-too-pleased when she saw him draw close. She hissed and flashed her large, protruding tongue — a reflex meant to ward off any would-be predators. Fortunately, her rescuer was undaunted. “You can’t stay here,” Fullerton told the skink. “There’s cars on this road.” Here's footage of what happened next: