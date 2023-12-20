Guy Stops For 'Angry' Animal In The Road — And Winds Up Making A Friend

"Aw, what a little legend."

By Stephen Messenger

Published on 12/20/2023 at 2:00 PM

Recently, while traveling down a stretch of road in rural New South Wales, Australia, wildlife specialist Mick Fullerton had good reason to come to a stop. There, in the middle of the street, he'd seen a little animal at risk of being run over by a car.

Fearing the worst, Fullerton decided to help her.

Getty Images/Nick Brundle Photography

Approaching the dark, scaly figure, Fullerton identified the animal as an eastern shingleback skink — a large-headed species of lizard native to the region.

Getty Images/IainStych

Fullerton meant no harm to the skink, of course, but she seemed none-too-pleased when she saw him draw close. She hissed and flashed her large, protruding tongue — a reflex meant to ward off any would-be predators.

Fortunately, her rescuer was undaunted.

“You can’t stay here,” Fullerton told the skink. “There’s cars on this road.”

Here's footage of what happened next:

After moving the skink to a safer place on the roadside, the disgruntled animal seemed then to understand Fullerton’s good intentions.

"Aw, what a little legend," Fullerton said.

She softened her demeanor, allowing her rescuer to offer a few gentle head scratches.

And with that, Fullerton's encounter with the "angry" skink had come to a happy end. He’d saved her from potential tragedy while, at the same time, endearing himself as a friend.

To check out more of Mick Fullerton's animal rescues, follow him on TikTok.

