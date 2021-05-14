3 min read Guy Spots The Most Adorable Little Squirrels Napping Just Outside His Window The cutest photos 😍

A few months ago, Ludwig C. Timm noticed some activity at his home in Germany. Turns out, a little construction project was underway just outside his bathroom window.

“At first, we only noticed a few small twigs that were lying on the windowsill. We thought the wind had blown it there,” Timm told The Dodo. “Then we saw the squirrels building.” The squirrels had chosen the spot to build their nest — and to start a family.

For Timm, a photographer, the unexpected arrival presented a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to document squirrels up close — especially as the furry family began to grow. The nest, of course, wasn't just a home. It was nursery, too.

Over the months, Timm has kept close tabs on the squirrels and their ever-growing babies just outside his window. But among the snapshots of their daily lives, one in particular stands out. Upon checking the nest the other day, Timm spotted this — the squirrels cozied up and enjoying a nap:

"It was very lucky for me to be able to take the picture of the sleeping squirrels," Timm said. "Normally they're inside the nest, but it was hot that day, so they slept where I could see them." The scene of a few sleeping squirrels might sound simple enough. But seeing it firsthand is something akin to gold. And it all began with just a few twigs outside Timm's window. "It's a very nice coincidence [that they chose that spot]," Timm said. "We got to see the squirrels grow up."