Guy Spots Strange Creatures On His Trail Camera — And Thinks They Might Be Dinosaurs

Going through footage from his trail camera, Jon Croff did a double take. There, walking through the Michigan woods, appeared to be prehistoric creatures.

“I thought they were dinosaurs at first,” Croff wrote in a Facebook post. Upon closer inspection, Croff realized what he thought were ancient beasts were actually sandhill cranes, a species of bird native to North America. What had caught Croff off-guard was their presence in the forest — this was a rare occurrence. “I was really surprised to see them in the woods,” Croff told The Dodo. “I was used to seeing cranes in open fields.”

Dodo Shows Pittie Nation The Sweetest Pittie Was Living Under A Jeep

Jon Croff

Croff, who has always been a nature lover and enjoys documenting natural events around his home, had taken photos of these cranes before, out in the meadows around Lake Orion, Michigan.

Jon Croff