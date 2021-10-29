Guy Spots A Happy Fox Having The Time Of Her Life In A Pile Of Leaves

Some foxes have become incredibly well adapted to urban life — learning to live and hunt in places dominated by people.

But city living isn’t just about scraping by. Turns out, there’s fun to be had for foxes there, too.

The other evening, Twitter user JRT_92 was out for a stroll in London when a sound caught his ear. “I could hear something moving around in the leaves,” he told The Dodo.

Turning to look, this is what he saw: