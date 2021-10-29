Guy Spots A Happy Fox Having The Time Of Her Life In A Pile Of Leaves
Foxes get the zoomies too 🦊 💫
Some foxes have become incredibly well adapted to urban life — learning to live and hunt in places dominated by people.
But city living isn’t just about scraping by. Turns out, there’s fun to be had for foxes there, too.
The other evening, Twitter user JRT_92 was out for a stroll in London when a sound caught his ear. “I could hear something moving around in the leaves,” he told The Dodo.
Turning to look, this is what he saw:
The fox, it seems, had been struck with a case of the zoomies — adorable bursts of energy that are as fun to watch as they must be to experience.
Clearly, that happy animal was having the time of her life.
"She was there for a good 10 minutes playing," JRT_92 said. "A very happy fox indeed!”
