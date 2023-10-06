Guy Sees Weird, Furry 'Caterpillar' — Then Realizes What's Really Going On
“They usually travel in pairs ...”
As a nature lover, Josh is endlessly curious about animals big and small — though insects are easily among his favorite. He endeavors to learn all he can about any new ones he comes across while out and about in the world.
“I love all the little creatures,” Josh told The Dodo. “I’m always on the lookout to see what I can find.”
To aid in his learning process, Josh follows a forum on Reddit devoted to identifying insects called “What’s this bug?” So, when Josh noticed what appeared to be a black, furry caterpillar one day while pumping gas, he turned to the internet in hopes of finding out more about it.
This is what he saw:
It was unlike any caterpillar Josh had seen before, though he was cautious about getting any closer.
“[On that Reddit forum] they are always telling people to beware of furry caterpillars,” he said. “I sure as heck didn’t want to touch it.”
While it’s true that some furry caterpillars are indeed venomous, Josh soon learned what he had found was not.
On the forum, Josh got an answer as to its species: Fakeus Eyelashicus.
“They usually travel in pairs,” another user added. “Was this poor guy without a mate?”
Josh was mortified — he’d mistaken a fake eyelash for a bug.
“I felt like such an idiot nearly immediately when the comments started rolling in. But everybody was having so much fun with it I decided to leave [the post] up,” Josh said. “You gotta be able to laugh at yourself sometimes.”
It had been an honest mistake from an armchair entomologist, one Josh still chuckles about today. After all, false eyelashes fall off sometimes, and they do look vaguely bug-like.
“None of us are perfect!” Josh said.