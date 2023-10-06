Guy Sees Weird, Furry 'Caterpillar' — Then Realizes What's Really Going On

As a nature lover, Josh is endlessly curious about animals big and small — though insects are easily among his favorite. He endeavors to learn all he can about any new ones he comes across while out and about in the world.

“I love all the little creatures,” Josh told The Dodo. “I’m always on the lookout to see what I can find.”

To aid in his learning process, Josh follows a forum on Reddit devoted to identifying insects called “What’s this bug?” So, when Josh noticed what appeared to be a black, furry caterpillar one day while pumping gas, he turned to the internet in hopes of finding out more about it.

This is what he saw: