Guy Sees Something 'Strange' In Road And Makes Once-In-A-Lifetime Discovery
“I was very happy to see him.”
The other day, Hugo Reguero was driving down a remote gravel road near his home in central Argentina when something caught his attention.
There, slowly plodding along in the path ahead, was a mysterious pink figure — one whom Reguero had never laid eyes on before.
“I saw something strange that was moving, so I stopped,” Reguero told The Dodo.
Stepping out of his car and inching closer, Reguero came to learn the remarkable truth.
The animal he’d run across was a pink fairy armadillo, an underground-dwelling species thought to be among the most rarely seen on the planet.
Reguero was stunned.
Sightings of pink fairy armadillos are so few and far between, in fact, that one dedicated armadillo researcher went 13 years without managing to spot one in the wild.
Reguero, meanwhile, had bumped into one by accident — likely a once-in-a-lifetime encounter.
“I was very happy to see him,” Reguero said.
He captured the armadillo on video:
Little is known about these elusive animals' range and population, given that they spend most of their lives underground, so Reguero did his best to document the encounter. He also made sure the little armadillo didn’t stay in harm’s way.
“I waited for him to move out of the road so nothing would happen him,” Reguero said. "Afterwards, I left."
The Dodo reached out to armadillo specialist Dr. Mariella Superina, who confirmed that the animal Reguero ran across that day was indeed a pink fairy armadillo — and that the sighting was a lucky one, indeed.
"It's quite a privilege to see one of these little creatures in the wild!" Superina told The Dodo, praising Reguero for his stewardship during the rare encounter. "[He] only filmed the animal but did not touch or otherwise bother it — and that's the right thing to do!"