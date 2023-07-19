Guy Sees Something 'Strange' In Road And Makes Once-In-A-Lifetime Discovery

The other day, Hugo Reguero was driving down a remote gravel road near his home in central Argentina when something caught his attention. There, slowly plodding along in the path ahead, was a mysterious pink figure — one whom Reguero had never laid eyes on before. “I saw something strange that was moving, so I stopped,” Reguero told The Dodo.

Hugo Reguero

Stepping out of his car and inching closer, Reguero came to learn the remarkable truth. The animal he’d run across was a pink fairy armadillo, an underground-dwelling species thought to be among the most rarely seen on the planet. Reguero was stunned.

Hugo Reguero

Sightings of pink fairy armadillos are so few and far between, in fact, that one dedicated armadillo researcher went 13 years without managing to spot one in the wild. Reguero, meanwhile, had bumped into one by accident — likely a once-in-a-lifetime encounter. “I was very happy to see him,” Reguero said. He captured the armadillo on video:

Little is known about these elusive animals' range and population, given that they spend most of their lives underground, so Reguero did his best to document the encounter. He also made sure the little armadillo didn’t stay in harm’s way. “I waited for him to move out of the road so nothing would happen him,” Reguero said. "Afterwards, I left."

