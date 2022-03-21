Guy Sees Someone Peeking Out From Manhole Cover And Knows He Has To Help

The other day, Leroy Alva was on his way to work in Santiago, Chile, when something on the street caught his eye. There, peeking up through a hole in a manhole cover, Alva saw what appeared to be a tiny face. Though Alva could have just continued on his way, he decided instead to stop.

Leroy Alva

Moving in for a closer look, Alva discovered the truth. The manhole had become completely full of water, and there was an animal trapped underneath. “I realized it was a poor rat drowning,” Alva told The Dodo, having decided in that moment something needed to be done to save her. “I asked for help from some men who were working nearby, to help me open the lid.” And because of that, a little life was spared.

