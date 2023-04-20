Guy Sees Someone Unexpected Mowing The Lawn And Immediately Does A Double Take

MadMax Po was on the phone with a loved one while out for a drive and enjoying the view. He noticed someone mowing their lawn on a rideable lawn mower and didn’t think much of it — until he saw who was driving.

He couldn’t believe his eyes and immediately told the person he was talking to exactly what he was watching: a dog mowing the lawn.

“I thought I was tripping, this man dog cutting the grass,” MadMax Po wrote on Facebook.