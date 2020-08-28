Guy Is Confused To See Skunk, Possum And Raccoon Hanging Out Together On His Porch
“Why are they even together? I have so many questions.”
Martez Seay was in the middle of playing Call of Duty with some friends when he heard noises coming from outside. He didn’t think anything of it at first, but then he noticed the porch light kept coming on, so he decided to go investigate. He figured maybe there was a deer hanging out in his yard. He was not at all prepared for who he actually found.
On his porch, he saw a skunk, a possum and a raccoon — and they all seemed to be hanging out together.
“I went to go check it out and when I got to the door I instantly started screaming in laughter,” Seay told The Dodo. “My friends were on the mic asking me what's going on and I told them and they wouldn't believe me, so I hurried and grabbed my phone to snap a pic before they ran away.”
As Seay watched the very unusual friend group, he was so confused. No one expects to see a skunk, a possum and a raccoon all traveling around together, but the quirky pack seemed to be getting along just fine.
“Why are they even together,” Seay wrote in a post on Twitter. “I have so many questions.”
After Seay snapped a photo of the group, they got scared and quickly ran away — and Seay was left wondering how they all ended up together, and if he’d ever see them again.
“I haven't seen them since then,” Seay said. “I always see things in my neighborhood. It's always been deer, though. I see a couple of foxes every now and then. But this is a first.”