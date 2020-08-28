Guy Is Confused To See Skunk, Possum And Raccoon Hanging Out Together On His Porch

Martez Seay was in the middle of playing Call of Duty with some friends when he heard noises coming from outside. He didn’t think anything of it at first, but then he noticed the porch light kept coming on, so he decided to go investigate. He figured maybe there was a deer hanging out in his yard. He was not at all prepared for who he actually found.

On his porch, he saw a skunk, a possum and a raccoon — and they all seemed to be hanging out together.

“I went to go check it out and when I got to the door I instantly started screaming in laughter,” Seay told The Dodo. “My friends were on the mic asking me what's going on and I told them and they wouldn't believe me, so I hurried and grabbed my phone to snap a pic before they ran away.”