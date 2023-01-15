Guy Sees Koala Trying To Cross A Busy Road — And Knows He Has To Help

Recently, while relaxing on a balcony at home in Australia, Will Thornton was suddenly spurred into action to save the life of a furry local.

Glancing down at the ground below, Thornton noticed a koala descending from a nearby tree. The koala then seemed dead-set on crossing a busy highway just out front. It seemed like a tragedy was about to unfold — one that Thornton couldn’t just sit by and watch.

“So I bolted down[stairs],” Thornton told The Guardian.

He didn’t even have time to put on his shoes.