Guy Sees Dark Shadow Swimming In Pool And Runs To Investigate

Dave Delucia was outside when he noticed a shadowy figure swimming around in his customer's pool. In Florida, an unknown intruder in the pool could mean an alligator, but there are lots of other animals roaming around. A swimming shadow could mean anything — he just had to be brave enough to find out. Delucia grabbed a net and got closer to try and help the intruder out …

… and discovered he wasn’t an alligator at all. Just a very large iguana. A little relieved, Delucia was able to gently scoop the iguana up in a net and carry him over the fence, where he assumed he’d come from. “The neighbor has alot of exotic fruit trees so his yard is a breeding ground,” Delucia wrote on TikTok. “They all hang out there [and] live there.”