Hiker Stumbles Across Dangerous Animal And Offers Her Some Water

Corey Keppel was hiking at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area in Tuscon, Arizona, and was very aware of the intense heat. It was over 100 degrees Fahrenheit that afternoon and had been for weeks, with no rain to break it up. As he made his way through the canyon, he suddenly spotted someone incredibly dangerous curled up along the path. Instead of quickly moving away, though, Keppel did something unexpected.

Keppel knew the rattlesnake must be struggling from the intense heat, too, and decided to offer her some water. “When it's been that long of a heat wave and with no rain for months, I knew it's been hard for them too, even as adapted as they are,” Keppel told The Dodo.

At first, the snake was startled and began to slither away. As soon as she realized it was water raining down on her, though, she quickly curled up again and began to drink. The overheated snake was so grateful to finally have some water raining down on her. When Keppel ran out, he hiked a fourth of a mile back to refill his water bottle again, then came back to offer the snake some more.

Keppel posted the video of his encounter online, and many people have been shocked by his compassion towards such a dangerous animal. For Keppel, it just made sense. “[E]ven scary creatures need help,” Keppel said.