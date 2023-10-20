Guy Sees A Murder Of Crows Fly By — And Realizes One Is Not Like The Rest
”It was certainly strange."
The other morning, while out on a bird-watching expedition near his home in the Philippines, amateur photographer Kevin Pearce caught sight of something quite surprising.
Emerging from a nearby patch of forest was a particularly large flock of crows, a group known as a "murder." It was larger than any Pearce had seen before.
“I normally only see them in small groups (of around five birds),” Pearce told The Dodo. “This large group of around 30 was certainly unusual from my experience.”
But looking closer at the murder, things got stranger still.
Flying along with the crows was a winged creature who was quite unlike the rest.
It was fruit bat, a large, flying mammal native to the region.
Pearce was stunned.
“I was very surprised. It was completely unexpected to see them together,” Pearce said. “I have never heard of crows and bats associating in this way.”
How the bat came to be in the company of a murder of crows isn’t exactly clear, but Pearce suspects that he could have simply taken to the sky around the same time as they did.
Either way, having an odd member among their flock, even if but for a moment, didn’t appear to bother the crows much at all.
“He seemed to be one of the boys,” Pearce sad. “The crows were not attacking the bat.”
The unusual ensemble of crows and bat darkened the sky in front of Pearce only briefly. As quickly as they showed themselves, the group had gone — leaving behind only these photos as proof of the eerie encounter.
“They went out of view and disappeared behind some trees. I did not see them again [after that],” Pearce said. ”It was certainly strange."