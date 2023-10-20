Guy Sees A Murder Of Crows Fly By — And Realizes One Is Not Like The Rest

The other morning, while out on a bird-watching expedition near his home in the Philippines, amateur photographer Kevin Pearce caught sight of something quite surprising.

Emerging from a nearby patch of forest was a particularly large flock of crows, a group known as a "murder." It was larger than any Pearce had seen before.

“I normally only see them in small groups (of around five birds),” Pearce told The Dodo. “This large group of around 30 was certainly unusual from my experience.”

But looking closer at the murder, things got stranger still.