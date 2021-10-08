Guy Finds Very Surprising Footage On GoPro Camera Lost In Woods
“Hands down the craziest thing I’ve ever found!”
Last month, Dylan Schilt was on a snowmobile ride through some snow-covered woods when he something caught his eye.
It was a GoPro camera that had apparently been lost by a traveler before him. But, as it turns out, Schilt wasn’t actually the first one to find it.
Once back at camp, Schilt decided to charge the camera to see if there was any footage he could recover. This is what he found:
Evidently, some time after the GoPro was lost, a local bear had happened upon it — and he managed to turn it on and take a selfie video, up close and personal.
It turned out to be a surprise gift for the lucky person who found it next.
