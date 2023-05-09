Guy Playing On Claw Machine Wins A 'Prize' He Hadn't Bargained For

The other day, Rider Soares and his wife decided to take a day trip to the small town of Nioaque, not far from their home in Brazil. There, the couple stopped into a local family establishment to grab a bite and stretch their legs. That's when Soares noticed they had a claw machine.

“Whenever I see these claw machines, I play,” Soares told The Dodo.

So, Soares inserted a few coins and squared up to the machine — setting his sights on a plush, stuffed elephant doll resting behind the glass. Soares' wife, meanwhile, casually recorded his efforts on her phone. “I was lucky enough to get the elephant,” Soares said. But that wasn’t the only “prize” he’d won:

Turns out, at that moment, an orange tabby cat had been dozing within the claw machine’s little prize-retrieval cubby. When the plush elephant came plopping down, it’d evidently roused him from his slumber. Soares and his wife didn’t see him coming. “We had a big laugh because it was so surreal,” Soares said. “I’m an animal lover, so when I saw him, I didn’t hesitate to pick him up. He was so cute!”

