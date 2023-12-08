Guy Out For A Drive Looks Up And Sees A Familiar Face Stuck In A Tree
"I’ll be darned ..."
When Brian Spies' 10-month-old puppy, Luna, went missing, he was frantic. He scoured the forest near his home in El Dorado County, California, and recruited his friends to do the same. He was so worried Luna had fallen prey to a bear or a mountain lion, and became more panicked every hour she was gone.
About a day after Luna went missing, Spies got a call from his friend, Luka Bogdanovich, who had finally found Luna in the most unlikely place: stuck in a tree 25 feet off the ground.
“I’m just driving down the road and look left. I’ll be darned,” Bogdanovich told NBC15. “I see something in the tree, and I went, ‘Holy cow, that’s the dog.’”
No one has any idea how Luna got all the way up in the tree, but solving the mystery was less important than the fact that Luna had been found. Spies arrived on the scene and used an extension ladder from his work truck to climb up and rescue his pup.
Luckily, Luna was totally OK, just a little tired. She’s now home safe and sound after her adventure, and her dad has now learned an important lesson.
“If she ever gets lost again, we look up, because she can climb trees,” Spies told NBC15.