4 min read Guy Out For A Bike Ride Suddenly Realizes He's Being Chased "I figured I had better dig out my phone and record this because nobody would believe me otherwise" 😂

The other day, cyclist Keith Ailey decided to go on a solo bike ride down a quiet country road in Canada. He'd started out by himself. But he didn't stay that way for long.

Keith Ailey

Partway through the ride, Ailey spotted a figure on the path ahead of him. "I noticed a black animal cross the road in front of me and pause on the opposite side," Ailey told The Dodo. "I see a lot of wildlife on the edges of the city, but this was no black bear and it certainly was no dog." As Ailey got closer, he realized the animal was actually a random black ram, who evidently wanted more than just a fleeting glance of the cyclist. "He also took notice of me," Ailey said. "As soon as I passed by, he turned and chased."

The ram chasing after Ailey was surprisingly speedy. And persistent. "I stomped on the pedals and sped away, but when I slowed down I could see he was still following!" Ailey said. "He made up ground quickly and was soon right behind me again. At that point I figured I had better dig out my phone and record this because nobody would believe me otherwise."

Keith Ailey

The chase went on for a while. But then Ailey got a lucky break. A truck driving down the same road pulled over to avoid Ailey and the ram. "At this point the ram finally took his gaze off me and turned toward the truck," Ailey said. That was distraction enough for the cyclist to make his getaway. That wouldn't be the last time the ram and Ailey would cross paths, however.

Ailey would later come to learn that the ram is actually the pet of a family living nearby. His name is Ozzy. He'd escaped the farm that day to go on an adventure, encountering Ailey along the way. Fortunately, Ozzy eventually made his way back home. "I sent [Ozzy's family] a message to make sure he made it home OK," Ailey said. "A week later I visited [him] at his farm."

Keith Ailey

Though Ozzy may have seemed a bit disgruntled as he ran in hot pursuit of Ailey on his bike, that wasn't actually the case. "He does love humans," Ailey said. "And that is likely why he was chasing me!"