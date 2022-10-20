Guy Notices Frog Living In Fence And Decides To Make Him A Tiny House

When TikTok user UnknownDazza first noticed a frog , now named Frodrick, living in his fence, he was concerned. The living arrangements didn’t seem to provide Frodrick with much protection, and he wanted to help him out.

“It sounded like a fun idea and challenge to build a house that could potentially make a wild frog's life better,” UnknownDazza told The Dodo.

Fluffy Cat Wants To Sit On His Dad At All Times

UnknownDazza used a 3D printer to create a house that would fit perfectly on top of Frodrick’s exposed fence post. Once it was ready, he proudly presented it to Frodrick — but unfortunately, the frog’s reaction was not what his friend had hoped for.

“He hated it,” UnknownDazza said. “After installing it, we checked on him a few hours later, and he'd moved out. Devastated!”

UnknownDazza thought he’d give Frodrick a little time to adjust before taking the house back and throwing in the towel — and about a week later, on a rainy day, Frodrick finally warmed up to the idea of the tiny house.

“We came home from dinner and it was raining, and we noticed him posted up looking happy in his house,” UnknownDazza said.