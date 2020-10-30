3 min read Guy Modifies The Ceiling Of His Shop So His Cats Can Keep An Eye On Him Those bellies 😻❤️

Plenty of stores have security cameras, but one shop in New Taipei City, Taiwan, is taking a slightly different approach — by employing some watchful cats. To appease his devoted kitties, the shop owner installed some see-through tiles on the ceiling of his store, so his cats can keep an eye on him while he works. And the results were beyond adorable.

Twitter user SCMcrocodile posted photos of the store, where his friend sells stamps and local specialties, and they quickly went viral. “My friend modified the attic of his shop to accommodate his cats. Now he is under constant observation,” SCMcrocodile wrote on Twitter.

According to Yahoo News, the idea came about after the cats found a way to get between the first and second floor, and customers could hear them playing through the ceiling. The new setup has worked out for both cats and customers alike — with the cats getting a bird's-eye view of their dad all day while customers can enjoy looking at their fluffy bellies.

When the shop owner gets home from work, his three cats don't mind showing him exactly how they feel. And if their dad doesn't stick to a set feeding schedule, the felines trash the house. "What happens when the cats aren't fed on time," SCMcrocodile wrote in a later tweet.