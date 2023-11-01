Guy Looks Out Window And Sees Someone Having A Blast With His Dog's Toy

This is Blaze, a sweet-natured pup who has a real soft spot for toys. He’s got several, including a pink, plushie dinosaur he parades around as his most prized possession.

Reddit/Itsssean

“Blaze is the type of dog who carries around his toys like trophies,” Reddit user Itsssean, Blaze’s owner, told The Dodo. “If he’s greeting you or gets excited about something, he’s rushing to grab a toy first.” But, evidently, Blaze isn’t the only one around with a thing for toys.

Reddit/Itsssean

One day, Itsssean was at home with Blaze when something out back caught his eye. Blaze had momentarily left his dinosaur toy on the patio while he went inside to eat breakfast — but it wasn’t alone for long. Turns out, a local squirrel had spotted the toy unattended and decided to have a go with it herself. “I peeked out back, and that’s when I realized what was happening,” Itsssean said. “It was the first time I had ever seen something like this.” The squirrel was having the time of her life:

Reddit/Itsssean

This went on for a while. And, interestingly, Blaze didn’t seem to be bothered at all that a squirrel was romping about with his beloved dinosaur. He wasn’t using it at the moment, after all.

Reddit/Itsssean