Guy Leaves His New Bedroom For 5 Minutes — And Comes Back To A Cat

Peter had just finished getting the room he just moved in to set up and was feeling pretty good. He stepped out for a bit and came back expecting everything to be just as he left it, and it was.

Except for the cat sitting in his trash bin.

He’d only been gone for about five minutes and realized the cat must have snuck in through the window. After some investigating, he figured out that the cat’s name was Zuko and he belonged to the landlord, who also lived on the property. Zuko seemed very surprised to find that someone had suddenly moved into his hang-out spot — without consulting him first.

“Apparently, the room used to belong to Zuko, so the landlord rented out Zuko's room (I assume without permission),” Peter’s mom, Judit (who asked that her last name not be included), told The Dodo.