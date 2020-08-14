Guy Loses His Cat, So His Family Surprises Him With A New Kitten
He was so happy 😭❤️️
When Tabby first joined her family, she was a little standoffish as she was getting used to her new home, but Morgan knew they were destined to be best friends.
“After a while she really mellowed and started looking for attention from him,” Cynthia Roseberry, Morgan’s mom, told The Dodo. “He called her ‘his daughter’ almost from the get-go.”
Morgan has autism, and his bond with his best friend Tabby was always so important to him. For 10 years, Morgan and Tabby were as close as could be — but last September, Tabby passed away from old age at 16, and Morgan was completely crushed.
“He was heartbroken,” Roseberry said. “He held a funeral service that the entire family attended.”
After Tabby passed away, Morgan mourned the loss of his best friend and took time to process his grief. Right before his 18th birthday, he told his family that he was finally ready to adopt another cat, and they decided to adopt a kitten and surprise Morgan with her at his birthday party.
At the party, Morgan opened up one of his presents and found cat toys inside. At first he was confused — until he quickly realized exactly what was happening.
As soon as Morgan opened the carrier and gently lifted out his new kitten, he started to cry. He still missed Tabby a lot, but he was so excited to welcome a new cat into his life. He decided to name his new rescued kitten Vitani, after a character from “The Lion King II: Simba's Pride.”
Everyone at Morgan’s party was so thrilled to see him and Vitani together. They knew how hard it was for him losing Tabby, and were all so happy they could help him enter the next chapter of his life with Vitani.
Now, Morgan and Vitani have already started forming an incredible bond together. Morgan will never forget Tabby, but he’s so happy to have another kitten to care for, and will give her the same wonderful, love-filled life that he gave Tabby.