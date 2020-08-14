4 min read Guy Loses His Cat, So His Family Surprises Him With A New Kitten He was so happy 😭❤️️

When Tabby first joined her family, she was a little standoffish as she was getting used to her new home, but Morgan knew they were destined to be best friends. “After a while she really mellowed and started looking for attention from him,” Cynthia Roseberry, Morgan’s mom, told The Dodo. “He called her ‘his daughter’ almost from the get-go.”

Kimberlie Roseberry

Morgan has autism, and his bond with his best friend Tabby was always so important to him. For 10 years, Morgan and Tabby were as close as could be — but last September, Tabby passed away from old age at 16, and Morgan was completely crushed. “He was heartbroken,” Roseberry said. “He held a funeral service that the entire family attended.”

Kimberlie Roseberry

After Tabby passed away, Morgan mourned the loss of his best friend and took time to process his grief. Right before his 18th birthday, he told his family that he was finally ready to adopt another cat, and they decided to adopt a kitten and surprise Morgan with her at his birthday party. At the party, Morgan opened up one of his presents and found cat toys inside. At first he was confused — until he quickly realized exactly what was happening.