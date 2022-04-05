Guy Is Shocked To Discover His Dog Got A Speeding Ticket

Recently, a motorist in Germany received a speeding ticket in the mail, his vehicle having been captured by a traffic camera exceeding the posted limit. Proof of this infraction, and the person responsible, was pretty much irrefutable in light of that photographic evidence. But the image the camera captured actually showed someone else behind the wheel.

Appearing to be driving the vehicle is a small white dog, though he's not known to be a car thief. The pup and car actually belongs to a Twitter user’s uncle, who was as shocked as anyone to see his pet had apparently been nabbed for speeding. “My first reaction was: ‘That can’t be real,’” the nephew told The Dodo. “I think my uncle was just as surprised.” Had the dog taken the car on an illegal joyride, unbeknownst to his owner? Well, not quite.

