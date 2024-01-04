Guy Installs Owl Nesting Box And Finds A Fluffy Intruder Inside

The other day, Harry Saddler set up a small nesting box in his backyard, hoping to give local owls a safe place to rest. He secured the tiny box to a tall tree, then retreated to his house, anxiously awaiting his first flying visitors. Someone stopped by Saddler’s nesting box just a few moments later, but to his surprise, the box’s first guest didn’t have wings at all. Instead, he had round paws and a long, fluffy tail.

“This is not what we were hoping to attract when we installed nest boxes,” Saddler wrote on X, previously Twitter. When Saddler grabbed his binoculars to get a closer look, his biggest fear was confirmed: A cat was inhabiting the nesting box.

An avid birder, Saddler was immediately concerned that the cat’s presence posed a threat to local wildlife. But he’d also never seen this particular cat roaming around his Melbourne, Australia, neighborhood, which worried him even more. Saddler took a picture of the cat curled up inside the nesting box and posted it to a local community group, hoping to find his family.