Guy Stops His Yard Work When He Hears Squealing Coming From Drain Pipe

Andy Hassall was doing some work outside when he suddenly heard a loud, unsettling noise. It sounded like someone crying for help, but it was unlike any cry he’d ever heard before. “He had no idea what it was,” Fiona Quick, owner of Urchins Hedgehog Care, told The Dodo.

The mysterious cries led Hassall to a nearby drain pipe — and that’s where he discovered a baby hedgehog trapped inside. The poor little hedgehog had fallen into the pipe and was unable to get out on his own. Luckily, Hassall was there to help.

“He knew he had some green netting in his van which, he used to line the drain pipe,” Quick said. “The hoglet climbed inside the netting, and he was able to gently pull him out to safety.” Even once he was out of the pipe, the baby hedgehog, later named Pip, kept on crying. He was so confused and scared. Soon, however, he was in the care of Urchins Hedgehog Care, and he immediately started to relax.

