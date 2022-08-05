Guy Hears Noises At 2 A.M. And Finds Confused Intruder Lurking In The Dark

Nathan and his partner were fast asleep in their home in Australia when they were suddenly woken up by some strange sounds. It was 2 in the morning, which is definitely not the most comforting time to hear unusual noises. As they sleepily looked around, they quickly realized that they were not alone. “My first thought was there was someone in the room,” Nathan (who asked that his last name not be included) told The Dodo. “There was someone that had broken in and was watching us.”

An animal of some sort was lurking in the dark. The couple used their phones to shine some light around the room and were able to unmask the furry intruder: an Australian ringtail possum. The possum seemed just as confused as the couple was as to how he ended up in their bedroom. He kept avoiding eye contact with Nathan, trying out the old “if I can’t you, then you can’t see me” technique, but unfortunately it didn’t work. “He ran up the mirror and kept trying to climb higher,” Nathan said. “He kept looking away, ignoring me. Like if he didn't look at me, he was safe and I didn't exist.”

