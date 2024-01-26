Guy Hears Grunting Coming From Comforter And Finds 3 Huge Animals Trapped Inside

For Pumpkin, Millie and Charlotte, there’s no greater joy than cuddling together under a warm blanket. The trio of rescue pigs can often be found snuggled side by side beneath comforters at Life With Pigs Farm Animal Sanctuary. But recently, the pigs misjudged the size of one comforter. Stumbling around in the dark, trapped in a red blanket, Pumpkin, Millie and Charlotte grunted directions to each other, to no avail. To an outside observer, the situation looked pretty funny — a huge comforter come to life, moving on its own, making all sorts of disgruntled noises.

"What is happening here?" One observer asks in a video posted of the event. "Oh no, are all three of them stuck in there? Oh my, poor life choices have been made." You can watch the video here:

Watching from the sidelines, making sure no one got hurt, sanctuary founder Ryan Phillips couldn’t help but chuckle. “Living with pigs, I’ve learned to expect the unexpected,” Phillips told The Dodo. “Which I guess, in turn, makes it expected.” Phillips, an expert in pig behavior, wasn’t shocked by their misadventure. “This is definitely not the first time and [I] don’t expect it to be the last time that the pigs figure out how to make an impromptu sleeping bag out of a comforter, couch [or] stuffed bed,” Phillips said. “You name it, they can make it a sleeping bag.”

Finally free from a cushiony trap of their own design, Millie, Pumpkin and Charlotte ran in different directions. But it wasn’t long before the pigs were back together. Much like humans, pigs form deep bonds with their friends and loved ones. “Pigs have families and love them deeply!” Life With Pigs wrote in another post about the animals.

Though they all act like family, Pumpkin and Charlotte are the only ones actually related. Charlotte is Pumpkin's daughter. The pair were rescued from an inhospitable breeding situation and brought to the sanctuary. Millie, too, once lived in poor conditions, in a hoarding house with around 50 other pigs. Safe at Life With Pigs, these three don't have to worry about much any more — save for the occasional blanket trap.

