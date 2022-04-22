Guy Goes To Grab His Hat And Realizes Someone's Already Using It
Oops 🐍👒
When a family in Australia left a bunch of stuff hanging in their garage, they didn’t think anything of it. After all, why should they? They left stuff hanging there all the time. When a member of the family went to retrieve his hat, though, he quickly realized something was different.
Someone was already using the hat.
Apparently, a curious carpet python had seen the hat and decided it was the perfect place for an afternoon nap. The sun was hitting the spot just right, making it nice and warm, so the python couldn’t resist. He didn’t seem to care that the hat already had an owner — he just wanted to borrow it for a while.
“A bit colder the last few days, however we are still getting calls for sleepy [p]ythons and snakes trying to make the most of the sun trying to squeeze through the clouds,” Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers wrote in a post on Facebook.
Even though the family didn’t want to disturb the snake, they needed their hat back, so they contacted Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers to come and retrieve him.
“Thanks to Dave for heading out and relocating this cheeky python back out into the bush,” Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers wrote.
The snake’s nap may have been interrupted, but hopefully, he’ll find a new spot that’s just as comfy and doesn’t need to be worn by someone.