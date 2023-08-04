Guy Goes To Work At Nursery And Finds An Intruder Lurking Among The Plants

The other day, a worker in a Southern California nursery was tending to a row of plants when something dark caught his attention. From the corner of his eye, he could see a brown figure standing at the other end of the garden. It didn’t take long for the worker to realize that the visitor was a dog — one he’d surely never seen before. The worker walked towards the pup, which caused the nervous boy to run. “He ran to the back of the nursery,” Suzette Hall, founder of Logan’s Legacy Dog Rescue, told The Dodo. “The worker was so worried about him.”

Suzette Hall

The concerned worker wanted to save his new friend, but the pup was too scared to let anyone close. So, while the worker came up with a plan for how to trap him, he decided to protect the dog as much as he could while on the clock. During the day, the worker would leave out food and water for the dog to lap up. At night, he would go home and worry about the dog at the nursery. “He would literally pray every day after work that the dog would still be there the next morning,” Hall said. “There were so many coyotes on that property at night. But, somehow, he knew how to stay safe, and he would be there the next morning.” The worker made sure to talk to the pup every chance he could and soon noticed that the pup was starting to warm up to him.

Suzette Hall

Still, the dog wouldn’t let the worker get too close. Worried about the coyotes who roamed the property at night, the worker decided to reach out to Logan’s Legacy for help. When Hall arrived with her humane trap, she noticed that the dog, later named Rollo, was hesitant about leaving the nursery. She knew from the worker’s report that Rollo was timid, so she expected to have a tough time luring him. But, this time, Rollo’s hesitance to leave was fueled by love instead of fear. “He couldn’t stay there anymore, but he didn’t want to leave his friend,” Hall said.

Suzette Hall

Eventually, Hall caught Rollo safely in the trap. Sadly, the worker wasn’t able to take the dog home, so he gave his new friend one last loving pep talk before saying goodbye. It’s been a few days now since Rollo’s rescue, and Logan’s Legacy is still working on finding a perfect home for the pup.

Suzette Hall

In the meantime, the sweet boy is soaking up all the affection he’s getting from the staff at Camino Pet Hospital. Hall knows that the past must’ve been difficult for Rollo, but, thanks to the nursery worker’s efforts, he’s now on his way to living the best life ever. “He’s such a cutie,” Hall said. “Thank goodness that worker protected him.”