Guy Goes Outside After Huge Storm And Hears Someone Tiny Crying For Help
"He was stuck in between a building and pipe, neck deep in water."
The morning after a huge rainstorm, Justin Rountree was leaving for work when he suddenly heard tiny cries coming from somewhere nearby. Even though he knew he might be late, Rountree couldn’t ignore someone yelling for help. He started searching around nearby and couldn’t believe who he found: a kitten left in a dangerous situation after the storm.
"He was stuck in between a building and pipe, neck deep in water," Rountree wrote on TikTok.
The tiny kitten wouldn’t have made it much longer on his own, and it was incredibly lucky that Rountree found him just in time.
The kitten was dirty and soaking wet, but that didn’t stop him from cuddling up to his rescuer the second he got the chance. He snuggled up under Rountree’s beard, so happy to finally be safe.
Rountree took the kitten inside and got him all cleaned up and warm again. His family was thrilled to see the fluffy little guy, and the kitten was eager to cuddle with anyone and everyone. Unfortunately, Rountree and his family were unable to adopt the kitten themselves but decided to foster him until he found a home.
Luckily, it didn’t take long for the kitten to find his perfect match. He was adopted by Rountree’s fianceé's coworker and his family, who were so excited to have a tiny kitten to spoil rotten.
The moral of the story? Always listen to the sounds of nature. You never know who might be calling out.