Guy Goes Outside After Huge Storm And Hears Someone Tiny Crying For Help

The morning after a huge rainstorm, Justin Rountree was leaving for work when he suddenly heard tiny cries coming from somewhere nearby. Even though he knew he might be late, Rountree couldn’t ignore someone yelling for help. He started searching around nearby and couldn’t believe who he found: a kitten left in a dangerous situation after the storm.

"He was stuck in between a building and pipe, neck deep in water," Rountree wrote on TikTok.

The tiny kitten wouldn’t have made it much longer on his own, and it was incredibly lucky that Rountree found him just in time.