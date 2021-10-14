Guy Gives Dog 5 Dollars To Stop Barking, And The Plan Totally Backfires

Dipper is a 6-month-old Australian shepherd, and as his parents have discovered over the past few months, he’s definitely opinionated. “He’s generally pretty mild-mannered for an Australian shepherd, but he’s got a very adventurous spirit, and he’s more than a bit of a sassy pants (or aushole if you prefer),” Jamie Fenn, Dipper’s mom, told The Dodo.

One night, Dipper’s parents were getting ready for bed when Dipper decided that he definitely wasn’t tired yet and would rather throw a barking party instead. “He was barking because we were starting to wind down for the night, and he decided he had different plans,” Fenn said. As a joke, Dipper’s dad, Atwood Cohoon Gallego, gave him five dollars to stop barking. The plan worked at first — but then backfired when they realized Dipper had no plans to give the five dollars back. “We realized Dipper didn’t want to give the money back about 10 seconds in,” Fenn said. “Dipper had stopped barking, so my boyfriend tried to take it back, and Dipper was slowly moving his head back in his finders-keepers way.”

Dipper was very excited about his money and saw no reason to give it back. Even though they wanted the five dollars back, his parents couldn’t stop laughing about how excited he was, and took a video of the adorableness. He jumped around with the money for a bit until, eventually, his parents were able to outsmart him. “We managed to trick him shortly after the video ended,” Fenn said. “We didn’t want him to start eating his newfound wealth.” Dipper was stripped of his five dollars, and now his parents will have to come up with a different, less expensive plan for how to get him to stop barking at bedtime.