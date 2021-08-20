Guy Stuck Behind A Train Suddenly Realizes He Got Stuck In The Best Spot Ever

“I've seen it before, just never had the opportunity to stop and enjoy [it],” Pattison told The Dodo.

Pattison was delayed at a train crossing the other day when he realized it couldn't have come at a better time. He was stuck right next to a doggy daycare — while they were having a puppy foam party.

Some drivers would be annoyed waiting for a train to cross the road — but not Cody Pattison.

“It just made me incredibly happy,” Pattison said. “You can't watch a puppy foam party and not be excited to see the dogs play.”

Some dogs were more enthusiastic about the foam than others, but every one of them was definitely having a fun time, and Pattison loved to see it.

Finally, after about five minutes, the train had passed, and it was time for Pattison to move on. It was probably the only time he’d ever been so sad to no longer be stuck in traffic.

“I could sit there forever and watch those pups play,” Pattison said.

Even though he had to drive away too soon, he’ll likely pass that spot again sometime — and with any luck, there will be another train passing by.