Guy Surprises Partner With Anniversary Flowers That Look Just Like Their Dog

Kanoa Jung and their boyfriend, Simon, have been together for seven months now, and one of the big themes of their relationship is definitely dogs. “When we first started dating, he used to send me pictures of dogs he would see because they made him happy and he wanted me to be happy too,” Jung told The Dodo.

Kanoa Jung

Jung has a dog, Ellie, and Simon has always loved Ellie as if she was his own, too. For their 7-month anniversary, Simon wanted to do something special to show his partner how much he cares. He decided to buy them flowers — with a special, adorable twist.

Kanoa Jung

Instead of just getting Jung regular flowers, Simon got them a beautiful bouquet shaped just like Ellie. Jung was touched by the adorable gesture, and couldn't help but smile at seeing the flowers next to Ellie. A perfect match, just like Jung and Simon.

Kanoa Jung

“I thought the flowers were really cute. I never received flowers in previous relationships, so Simon buys me flowers any chance he gets, and I thought it was a super thoughtful gift,” Jung said. “I think my dog liked them too.” Simon wanted to show that he cares about both Jung and Ellie, and he definitely succeeded.