Guy Finally Photographs His Favorite Animal, And It Doesn't Go As Planned

When vet and photographer Chris Brown finally embarked on his dream vacation of driving a camper van around Iceland, he only had two goals: witness the northern lights and see a wild arctic fox. “The most elusive of all arctic animals,” Brown told The Dodo. As he explored the country, Brown got tons of incredible photos of other wild animals — but not the one he wanted the most.

Brown did tons of research on where to find wild arctic foxes and landed on the Snaefellsnes Peninsula. He spent hours walking around and keeping his eyes peeled for his fluffy friends, but saw no sign of them. One evening, he decided to venture out in the dark at a time when he knew they’d be more active. He was so determined to finally get a glimpse of an arctic fox. “I just sat there in the dark, amazingly while the northern lights started dancing above me, and knew that one would eventually be curious enough to investigate,” Brown said.

Finally, the moment came. An arctic fox appeared in the dark, and Brown was so thrilled. He grabbed his camera to capture the magnificent animal in all her glory — but the photos he ended up with weren’t quite what he’d imagined.

It was so dark and the fox was so quick that all Brown managed to capture was a blurry figure with glowing eyes hovering in the dark. It’s impossible to tell if the animal is even an arctic fox — but Brown will always know the truth.

Even though the fox was super curious about Brown, his camera and his flashlight, she kept a safe distance the whole time. Still, Brown was satisfied. He’d accomplished his goals. Under the northern lights, he’d seen an arctic fox. All was well. Brown has since shared the photos online, and people can’t help but laugh when they see them. Even though they weren’t the photos he’d planned on sharing, he’s kind of glad they turned out the way they did.

“I think what I enjoyed the most about it was that as a vet and a photographer, everyone expects you to have this hotline to the very best wildlife encounters,” Brown said. “And this was such a distant one! But the [arctic fox] might just have the sweetest blurry silhouette of any animal on the planet!”