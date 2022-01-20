Guy Finds His Stolen Car — And Sees It Now Comes With A Dog

Last Saturday, as Vitor Mangino drove to a party near his home in Brazil, he had no idea that the evening would end up taking an unpleasant turn. While at the party, Mangino’s car was stolen — a fact he discovered once he went to leave. “When I got to the place where I’d parked, my car was no longer there,” Mangino told The Dodo. “I was desperate. I looked all over, but I couldn’t find it.” What Mangino didn’t know at the time was that this event would ultimately change his life for the better.

Vitor Mangino

That night, Mangino filed a report with the police about his stolen car. But when, over the following days, Mangino failed to hear back that his car had been found, he began to worry it was lost forever. Then he got a call. “It was the police sergeant. They’d found my car,” Mangino said. “He asked me if I lost a dog, too. I said, ‘No, just the car.’ Then he said, ‘Well, there’s a dog on top of your car, and he refuses to leave or let anyone get close.’ When I heard that, I got goosebumps.” Arriving to where his car had been found, Mangino saw that the dog was still there.

Dodo Shows Odd Couples

Victor Mangino

Mangino had never encountered this mysterious pup before, but he felt a connection to the skinny stray dog right away. “He was very friendly toward me,” Mangino said. “He acted like we’d been friends forever.” It seemed that Mangino's car now came with a dog. And that was something Mangino couldn't pass up.

Vitor Mangino

Mangino decided to adopt the sweet dog, naming him Heineken. Where Heineken had come from exactly is anyone's guess. But one thing is for certain: Now he's home.

Vitor Mangino

"We're inseparable," Mangino said.

Vitor Mangino