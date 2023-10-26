Guy Finds 'Glass Grapes' On Beach — Then Sees Something Moving Inside

The other day, while out for a stroll along a beach near his home in Kyushu, Japan, a Twitter user named Wasaroo noticed something quite unusual. It was enough to give him pause. There, resting in the sand amid some ocean debris, was what appeared to be small bushel of grapes. They were unlike any Wasaroo had ever seen before. These “grapes” were clear as glass.

Moving in for a closer look, Wasaroo found the bushel to be soft and squishy, not unlike grapes that had been left out in the sun. But there was more to this odd bushel than met the eye.

Wasaroo lifted the “grapes” and held them against the sun — and that’s when he noticed things were moving inside them.

Examining one of the “grapes” even closer, Wasaroo saw this — a tiny face staring back at him.

Turns out, what Wasaroo had found that day weren’t actually grapes at all. Rather, they were cuttlefish eggs — and inside were tiny, squid-like babies very near to hatching. “I thought they were very cute,” Wasaroo said.